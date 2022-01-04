Maryland and Iowa both go for a fourth straight win Monday night in Big Ten action.

The Maryland men's basketball team gets back to Big Ten play Monday night when it heads to Iowa looking to win its fourth straight game and secure its longest winning streak of the year.

How to Watch Maryland at Iowa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Maryland at Iowa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins have improved over the last couple of weeks, as they upset then-No. 20 Florida and then beat Lehigh and Brown. The winning streak came after they lost three straight, including a loss to Northwestern in their Big Ten opener.

On Monday, they will look to get their first conference win against an Iowa team that is also looking to win its fourth straight. The Hawkeyes have rolled off three straight wins since they dropped three in a row, including their first two Big Ten games of the year.

The winning streak has got them to 10–3 on the season, but they are still looking for that first Big Ten win of the year.

Monday night's game is a big one for both of these programs as they look to get their first conference win and avoid getting further behind in a loaded Big Ten.

Regional restrictions may apply.