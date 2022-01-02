Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. The Terrapins have also won three games in a row.

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Iowa vs. Maryland

    • The Hawkeyes score 22.1 more points per game (87.9) than the Terrapins allow (65.8).
    • The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • Keegan Murray is tops on his squad in both points (23.7) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also averages 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
    • Kris Murray posts 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Patrick McCaffery posts 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
    • Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Tony Perkins posts 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring (14.9 points per game) and assists (2.2), and puts up 4.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • The Terrapins get 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Donta Scott.
    • Fatts Russell is the Terrapins' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he posts 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
    • Qudus Wahab is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 0.5 assists, making 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
    • Hakim Hart gets the Terrapins 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Maryland at Iowa

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    everton
    Premier League

    How to Watch Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

    20 minutes ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Oregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy