Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. The Terrapins have also won three games in a row.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Maryland
- The Hawkeyes score 22.1 more points per game (87.9) than the Terrapins allow (65.8).
- The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray is tops on his squad in both points (23.7) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also averages 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Kris Murray posts 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Patrick McCaffery posts 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.
- Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Tony Perkins posts 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring (14.9 points per game) and assists (2.2), and puts up 4.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Terrapins get 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Donta Scott.
- Fatts Russell is the Terrapins' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he posts 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds.
- Qudus Wahab is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 9.9 points and 0.5 assists, making 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Hakim Hart gets the Terrapins 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also averages 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
3
2022
Maryland at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)