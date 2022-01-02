Maryland vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. The Terrapins have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Maryland

The Hawkeyes score 22.1 more points per game (87.9) than the Terrapins allow (65.8).

The Terrapins' 70.3 points per game are only 0.1 more points than the 70.2 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

This season, the Hawkeyes have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.0% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.

Iowa Players to Watch

Keegan Murray is tops on his squad in both points (23.7) and rebounds (8.2) per contest, and also averages 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.

Kris Murray posts 9.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick McCaffery posts 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor.

Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tony Perkins posts 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch