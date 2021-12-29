How to Watch Maryland vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-9) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Lehigh
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Lehigh
- The 68.7 points per game the Terrapins record are the same as the Mountain Hawks allow.
- The Mountain Hawks put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (66.8).
- The Terrapins are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
- The Mountain Hawks' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 13.7 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Donta Scott is Maryland's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Fatts Russell is its best passer, distributing 3.5 assists in each contest.
- Ayala makes more threes per game than any other member of the Terrapins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Evan Taylor is at the top of the Mountain Hawks scoring leaderboard with 11.6 points per game. He also collects 5.9 rebounds and averages 1.3 assists per game.
- Dominic Parolin has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 7.0 points and 1.6 assists per game for Lehigh to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ben Knostman has the top spot for assists with 2.8 per game, adding 1.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per matchup.
- Taylor is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mountain Hawks, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Lehigh's leader in steals is Marques Wilson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parolin (1.2 per game).
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Richmond
W 86-80
Away
11/27/2021
Louisville
L 63-55
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
L 62-58
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
L 67-61
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
W 70-68
Home
12/28/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
Lehigh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Virginia
L 61-43
Away
11/28/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
L 79-68
Home
12/1/2021
Yale
L 82-72
Away
12/4/2021
Maryland-Eastern Shore
L 81-75
Home
12/21/2021
Albany (NY)
L 68-52
Home
12/28/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/29/2021
Eastern (PA)
-
Home
1/1/2022
American
-
Away
1/4/2022
Colgate
-
Home
1/7/2022
Army
-
Away
1/10/2022
Holy Cross
-
Home