    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-9) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) after losing five straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Lehigh

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Lehigh

    • The 68.7 points per game the Terrapins record are the same as the Mountain Hawks allow.
    • The Mountain Hawks put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (66.8).
    • The Terrapins are shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% the Mountain Hawks allow to opponents.
    • The Mountain Hawks' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.5%).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 13.7 per contest to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Donta Scott is Maryland's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.2 per game, while Fatts Russell is its best passer, distributing 3.5 assists in each contest.
    • Ayala makes more threes per game than any other member of the Terrapins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Lehigh Players to Watch

    • Evan Taylor is at the top of the Mountain Hawks scoring leaderboard with 11.6 points per game. He also collects 5.9 rebounds and averages 1.3 assists per game.
    • Dominic Parolin has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 7.0 points and 1.6 assists per game for Lehigh to take the top rebound spot on the team. Ben Knostman has the top spot for assists with 2.8 per game, adding 1.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per matchup.
    • Taylor is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Mountain Hawks, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
    • Lehigh's leader in steals is Marques Wilson (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parolin (1.2 per game).

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 86-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    L 63-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 62-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    L 67-61

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    W 70-68

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    Lehigh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Virginia

    L 61-43

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    L 79-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Yale

    L 82-72

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Maryland-Eastern Shore

    L 81-75

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Albany (NY)

    L 68-52

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Eastern (PA)

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    American

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Army

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Lehigh at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

