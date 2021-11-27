Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs at 10:00 AM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Louisville vs Maryland Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -2.5

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Maryland

    • The Cardinals put up 5.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Terrapins allow (68.0).
    • The Terrapins put up 8.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Cardinals give up (65.0).
    • The Cardinals make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
    • The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams puts up a team-leading 9.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 7.0 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor.
    • Samuell Williamson puts up 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers posts 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jarrod West puts up a team-best 3.0 assists per game. He is also posting 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 38.5% from the floor.
    • Noah Locke is tops on his squad in points per contest (13.2), and also puts up 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala is posting team highs in points (16.2 per game) and assists (2.8). And he is producing 5.2 rebounds, making 37.0% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
    • Donta Scott is posting a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. And he is producing 9.7 points and 1.3 assists, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
    • Qudus Wahab is No. 1 on the Terrapins in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 11.3 points and 0.5 assists. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Fatts Russell is the Terrapins' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he produces 13.2 points and 3.7 rebounds.
    • Hakim Hart gives the Terrapins 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

