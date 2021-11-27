Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (4-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs at 10:00 AM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Maryland

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -2.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Maryland

The Cardinals put up 5.2 more points per game (73.2) than the Terrapins allow (68.0).

The Terrapins put up 8.8 more points per game (73.8) than the Cardinals give up (65.0).

The Cardinals make 44.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Terrapins' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have given up to their opponents (37.2%).

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams puts up a team-leading 9.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 7.0 points and 2.0 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor.

Samuell Williamson puts up 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

Jae'Lyn Withers posts 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrod West puts up a team-best 3.0 assists per game. He is also posting 6.2 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 38.5% from the floor.

Noah Locke is tops on his squad in points per contest (13.2), and also puts up 2.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch