How to Watch Maryland at Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan looks to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday when it hosts Maryland in a Big Ten showdown.

Michigan has struggled lately as it has lost three in a row. The Wolverines have been struck hard with players being out due to COVID-19 concerns and it has kept them from finding any sort of rhythm in their games.

Game Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Maryland at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan played Illinois tough on Friday but just didn't have enough as the Illini took control in the last five minutes to pull away for the win. That loss dropped the Wolverines to just 1-3 in the Big Ten and 7-7 overall.

Tuesday night they hope getting back home and getting everyone cleared can get them back in the win column against a Maryland team that has lost four of its last five.

The Terrapins head to Michigan coming off a 70-59 loss to Rutgers on Saturday. The loss kept them from winning their second straight after they beat Northwestern in double overtime on Wednesday.

The win against the Wildcats is their only victory in the Big Ten this year as they are just 1-5 in conference play.

Both of these teams have struggled lately and are desperate to get a big win which should make for a good game Tuesday night.

