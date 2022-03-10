Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland and Michigan State battle in the third of four second-round games in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday evening.

Maryland and Michigan State will battle for the second straight game Thursday after they played Sunday in the regular-season finale. The Spartans won 77-67 for their second win over the Terrapins this year.

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Maryland vs. Michigan State Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Maryland vs. Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Terrapins and was just their second loss in the last six games as they finished the season playing good basketball.

They finished the year just 15-16 and 7-13 in the Big Ten but have big wins against Illinois, Rutgers and Ohio State this year.

Thursday, Maryland will look to get revenge for the two regular-season losses and knock off a Michigan State team that has won just three times in its last 10 games.

It was a shocking way to the end the season for the Spartans, as they were 17-4 and 8-2 in the Big Ten at one time but finished just 20-11 and 11-9 in the Big Ten.

Michigan State has struggled defensively to end the season and will really need to get it fixed quickly or it could be an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament.

