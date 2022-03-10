Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates two three point shots in a row with guard Tyson Walker (2) and other teammates in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) look to move on in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as they square off at 6:30 PM.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan State vs Maryland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan State

-2.5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • The Spartans score 72.1 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 70.5 the Terrapins give up.
  • The Terrapins' 70.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is tops on the Spartans at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 8.9 points.
  • Gabe Brown is tops on his team in both points (11.5) and assists (1.2) per game, and also posts 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Malik Hall is posting 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Tyson Walker is posting 8.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
  • A.J Hoggard paces his team in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Donta Scott tops the Terrapins in rebounding (6.2 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • The Terrapins receive 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Eric Ayala.
  • The Terrapins get 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Hakim Hart.
  • Qudus Wahab gets the Terrapins 7.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

