Mar 6, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates two three point shots in a row with guard Tyson Walker (2) and other teammates in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) and the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) look to move on in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as they square off at 6:30 PM.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -2.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

The Spartans score 72.1 points per game, just 1.6 more points than the 70.5 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins' 70.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham is tops on the Spartans at 6.0 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 8.9 points.

Gabe Brown is tops on his team in both points (11.5) and assists (1.2) per game, and also posts 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Hall is posting 9.6 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Tyson Walker is posting 8.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

A.J Hoggard paces his team in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 6.5 points and 2.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch