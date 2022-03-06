Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Maryland will hit the road for a showdown against Michigan State.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is nearing an end and soon March Madness will arrive. With that in mind, teams are trying to pick up a win or two to finish out the season to increase their tournament chances. One intriguing matchup to watch on Sunday will feature Maryland hitting the road to take on Michigan State.

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WTTV - Indianapolis)

Live stream the Maryland at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins are 15-15 and don't have a chance to get into the tournament unless they win the Big Ten tournament. While that is highly unlikely, finishing the season with a road win over Michigan State would be a great way to end the year. Maryland is coming off of an 84-73 win over Minnesota.

On the other side, the Spartans hold a 19-11 record. They could use another win to finish out the season and work their way into tournament play. Michigan State is fresh off of a tough 80-69 loss against No. 23 Ohio State.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Spartans are the better team on paper, the Terrapins aren't going to go down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
