How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents square off when the Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • The Spartans put up only 1.7 more points per game (72) than the Terrapins give up (70.3).
  • The Terrapins' 71 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • The Terrapins are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
  • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 11.5 points per game and 1.2 assists, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds.
  • Malik Hall is posting 9.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Tyson Walker posts 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 55.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans at 4.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 6.6 points.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Donta Scott is the Terrapins' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he posts 12.5 points and 1.1 assists.
  • The Terrapins get 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Eric Ayala.
  • Hakim Hart is averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
  • The Terrapins receive 8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Qudus Wahab.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Maryland at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:30
PM/EST
