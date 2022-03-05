How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Big Ten opponents square off when the Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland
- The Spartans put up only 1.7 more points per game (72) than the Terrapins give up (70.3).
- The Terrapins' 71 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
- Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 11.5 points per game and 1.2 assists, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds.
- Malik Hall is posting 9.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Tyson Walker posts 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 55.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans at 4.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 6.6 points.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Donta Scott is the Terrapins' top rebounder (6.2 per game), and he posts 12.5 points and 1.1 assists.
- The Terrapins get 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Eric Ayala.
- Hakim Hart is averaging 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- The Terrapins receive 8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from Qudus Wahab.
How To Watch
March
6
2022
Maryland at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)