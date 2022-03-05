How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten opponents square off when the Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

The Spartans put up only 1.7 more points per game (72) than the Terrapins give up (70.3).

The Terrapins' 71 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham paces his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also averages 8.8 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Gabe Brown leads the Spartans with 11.5 points per game and 1.2 assists, while also putting up 3.9 rebounds.

Malik Hall is posting 9.4 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Tyson Walker posts 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 55.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans at 4.9 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 6.6 points.

Maryland Players to Watch