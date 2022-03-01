How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Minnesota

The Terrapins record 70.6 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Gophers allow.

The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Terrapins give up to opponents.

The Terrapins make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

Fatts Russell leads the Terrapins in points and assists per game, scoring 14.9 points and distributing 3.6 assists.

Maryland's best rebounder is Donta Scott, who averages 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.6 PPG average.

Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle puts up 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Payton Willis records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 16.0 points and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.

Willis is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Purdue L 62-61 Away 2/18/2022 Nebraska W 90-74 Away 2/21/2022 Penn State W 67-61 Home 2/24/2022 Indiana L 74-64 Away 2/27/2022 Ohio State W 75-60 Home 3/2/2022 Minnesota - Home 3/6/2022 Michigan State - Away

Minnesota Schedule