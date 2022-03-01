Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Minnesota

  • The Terrapins record 70.6 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Gophers allow.
  • The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
  • The Terrapins make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Fatts Russell leads the Terrapins in points and assists per game, scoring 14.9 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
  • Maryland's best rebounder is Donta Scott, who averages 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.6 PPG average.
  • Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle puts up 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Payton Willis records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 16.0 points and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
  • Willis is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Purdue

L 62-61

Away

2/18/2022

Nebraska

W 90-74

Away

2/21/2022

Penn State

W 67-61

Home

2/24/2022

Indiana

L 74-64

Away

2/27/2022

Ohio State

W 75-60

Home

3/2/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Ohio State

L 70-45

Away

2/17/2022

Penn State

L 67-46

Away

2/19/2022

Northwestern

W 77-60

Home

2/23/2022

Wisconsin

L 68-67

Home

2/27/2022

Indiana

L 84-79

Home

3/2/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/6/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Minnesota at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) and right wing Alex Tuch (89) celebrates a goal scored by Thompson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
20 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; (Editors note: slow shutter) Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (1) dribbles between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and shooting guard Austin Rivers (25) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) goes up for a basket between Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at Paycom Center. Sacramento won 131-110. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy