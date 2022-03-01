How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (14-15, 6-12 Big Ten) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Minnesota
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Minnesota
- The Terrapins record 70.6 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Gophers allow.
- The Golden Gophers put up an average of 67.6 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Terrapins give up to opponents.
- The Terrapins make 43.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Fatts Russell leads the Terrapins in points and assists per game, scoring 14.9 points and distributing 3.6 assists.
- Maryland's best rebounder is Donta Scott, who averages 6.2 boards per game in addition to his 12.6 PPG average.
- Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle puts up 16.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Gophers, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Payton Willis records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 16.0 points and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Willis is the top scorer from deep for the Golden Gophers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Eric Curry (0.7 per game).
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/13/2022
Purdue
L 62-61
Away
2/18/2022
Nebraska
W 90-74
Away
2/21/2022
Penn State
W 67-61
Home
2/24/2022
Indiana
L 74-64
Away
2/27/2022
Ohio State
W 75-60
Home
3/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Minnesota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/15/2022
Ohio State
L 70-45
Away
2/17/2022
Penn State
L 67-46
Away
2/19/2022
Northwestern
W 77-60
Home
2/23/2022
Wisconsin
L 68-67
Home
2/27/2022
Indiana
L 84-79
Home
3/2/2022
Maryland
-
Away
3/6/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Minnesota at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)