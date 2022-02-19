Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 13, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -2 145.5 points

Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Maryland

The Terrapins put up 70.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.0 the Cornhuskers give up.

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 72.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 70.7 the Terrapins allow.

The Terrapins are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.8% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

Fatts Russell averages a team-best 3.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donta Scott posts a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 12.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Eric Ayala paces the Terrapins with 15.1 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.

Hakim Hart averages 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Qudus Wahab puts up 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nebraska Players to Watch