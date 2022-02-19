Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maryland
-2
145.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Maryland
- The Terrapins put up 70.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.0 the Cornhuskers give up.
- The Cornhuskers put up an average of 72.6 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 70.7 the Terrapins allow.
- The Terrapins are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.3% the Cornhuskers allow to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 42.8% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Fatts Russell averages a team-best 3.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Donta Scott posts a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. In addition, he's posting 12.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Eric Ayala paces the Terrapins with 15.1 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.
- Hakim Hart averages 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Qudus Wahab puts up 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alonzo Verge Jr. tops the Cornhuskers in assists (5.1 per game), and posts 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Bryce McGowens is the Cornhuskers' top scorer (16.5 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and posts 5.3 rebounds.
- Derrick Walker is the Cornhuskers' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he posts 9.6 points and 1.2 assists.
- The Cornhuskers receive 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from C.J. Wilcher.
- Lat Mayen gets the Cornhuskers 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
18
2022
Maryland at Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)