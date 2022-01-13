Jan 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) shoots the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Terrapins have also lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Total Northwestern -5.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Maryland

The Wildcats score 78.0 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 67.7 the Terrapins allow.

The Terrapins average just 4.7 more points per game (70.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have knocked down.

The Terrapins' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance paces the Wildcats with 16.2 points per contest and 7.2 rebounds, while also putting up 2.7 assists.

Boo Buie posts a team-leading 5.9 assists per game. He is also posting 14.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ryan Young is putting up 9.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Ty Berry posts 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 48.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Robbie Beran is posting 5.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Maryland Players to Watch