The Northwestern Wildcats (8-5, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (8-7, 0-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The Terrapins have also lost three games in a row.
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena
Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Maryland
- The Wildcats score 78.0 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 67.7 the Terrapins allow.
- The Terrapins average just 4.7 more points per game (70.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.4).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have knocked down.
- The Terrapins' 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance paces the Wildcats with 16.2 points per contest and 7.2 rebounds, while also putting up 2.7 assists.
- Boo Buie posts a team-leading 5.9 assists per game. He is also posting 14.9 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ryan Young is putting up 9.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Ty Berry posts 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 48.4% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Robbie Beran is posting 5.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points per contest. And he is contributing 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Donta Scott is posting a team-leading 6.9 rebounds per game. And he is producing 11.6 points and 1.0 assists, making 42.0% of his shots from the field and 29.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
- Fatts Russell is the Terrapins' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he averages 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- The Terrapins receive 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Hakim Hart.
- Qudus Wahab gets the Terrapins 9.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
