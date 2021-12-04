How to Watch Maryland vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Northwestern
- The 69.5 points per game the Terrapins put up are 5.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (63.6).
- The Wildcats' 80.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terrapins allow.
- The Terrapins make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- The Wildcats are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.5% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
- The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who knocks down two threes per game.
- Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 6.3 per game. He also scores 16.7 points per game and adds 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Buie knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with two per game.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
George Mason
L 71-66
Home
11/19/2021
Hofstra
W 69-67
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
W 86-80
Away
11/27/2021
Louisville
L 63-55
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
L 62-58
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
-
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
-
Away
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
New Orleans
W 83-67
Home
11/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 82-46
Home
11/22/2021
Providence
L 77-72
Home
11/23/2021
Georgia
W 78-62
Home
11/30/2021
Wake Forest
L 77-73
Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/18/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/20/2021
Illinois-Springfield
-
Home
12/30/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
1/2/2022
Michigan State
-
Home