    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Northwestern

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Northwestern

    • The 69.5 points per game the Terrapins put up are 5.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (63.6).
    • The Wildcats' 80.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terrapins allow.
    • The Terrapins make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
    • The Wildcats are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.5% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.
    • The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who knocks down two threes per game.
    • Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 6.3 per game. He also scores 16.7 points per game and adds 2.1 rebounds per game.
    • Buie knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
    • Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with two per game.

    Maryland Schedule

    11/17/2021

    George Mason

    L 71-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    W 69-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 86-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    L 63-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    L 62-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Northwestern Schedule

    11/16/2021

    New Orleans

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 82-46

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Providence

    L 77-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Georgia

    W 78-62

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 77-73

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Illinois-Springfield

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    Northwestern at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    12:00
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

