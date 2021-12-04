Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten play against the Northwestern Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Northwestern

The 69.5 points per game the Terrapins put up are 5.9 more points than the Wildcats give up (63.6).

The Wildcats' 80.4 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 66.6 the Terrapins allow.

The Terrapins make 42.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

The Wildcats are shooting 46.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.5% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 13.5 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.5 in each contest.

The Terrapins get the most three-point shooting production out of Ayala, who knocks down two threes per game.

Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Northwestern's assist leader is Boo Buie with 6.3 per game. He also scores 16.7 points per game and adds 2.1 rebounds per game.

Buie knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nance with two per game.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 George Mason L 71-66 Home 11/19/2021 Hofstra W 69-67 Home 11/25/2021 Richmond W 86-80 Away 11/27/2021 Louisville L 63-55 Away 12/1/2021 Virginia Tech L 62-58 Home 12/5/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/12/2021 Florida - Home 12/28/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home 12/30/2021 Brown - Home 1/3/2022 Iowa - Away 1/6/2022 Illinois - Away

Northwestern Schedule