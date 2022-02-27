How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Ohio State

The 74.7 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.1 more points than the Terrapins give up (70.6).

The Terrapins put up just 3.0 more points per game (70.4) than the Buckeyes give up (67.4).

This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.

The Terrapins have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Jamari Wheeler leads Ohio State in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.

The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 1.6 threes per game.

Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

Fatts Russell's points (14.4 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Terrapins' leaderboards.

Donta Scott's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Maryland rebounding leaderboard.

Eric Ayala is reliable from three-point range and leads the Terrapins with 2.3 made threes per game.

Hakim Hart (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Scott (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Michigan W 68-57 Away 2/15/2022 Minnesota W 70-45 Home 2/19/2022 Iowa L 75-62 Home 2/21/2022 Indiana W 80-69 Home 2/24/2022 Illinois W 86-83 Away 2/27/2022 Maryland - Away 3/1/2022 Nebraska - Home 3/3/2022 Michigan State - Home 3/6/2022 Michigan - Home

Maryland Schedule