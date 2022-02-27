Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 11-5 Big Ten) hit the road in Big Ten play against the Maryland Terrapins (13-15, 5-12 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Ohio State

  • The 74.7 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.1 more points than the Terrapins give up (70.6).
  • The Terrapins put up just 3.0 more points per game (70.4) than the Buckeyes give up (67.4).
  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have made.
  • The Terrapins have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Buckeyes is E.J. Liddell, who accumulates 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jamari Wheeler leads Ohio State in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 6.8 points per contest.
  • The Buckeyes get the most three-point shooting production out of Justin Ahrens, who makes 1.6 threes per game.
  • Wheeler and Liddell lead Ohio State on the defensive end, with Wheeler leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Liddell in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Fatts Russell's points (14.4 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Terrapins' leaderboards.
  • Donta Scott's stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Maryland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Eric Ayala is reliable from three-point range and leads the Terrapins with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Hakim Hart (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Maryland while Scott (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Ohio State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Michigan

W 68-57

Away

2/15/2022

Minnesota

W 70-45

Home

2/19/2022

Iowa

L 75-62

Home

2/21/2022

Indiana

W 80-69

Home

2/24/2022

Illinois

W 86-83

Away

2/27/2022

Maryland

-

Away

3/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

3/3/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan

-

Home

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Iowa

L 110-87

Home

2/13/2022

Purdue

L 62-61

Away

2/18/2022

Nebraska

W 90-74

Away

2/21/2022

Penn State

W 67-61

Home

2/24/2022

Indiana

L 74-64

Away

2/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

3/2/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Ohio State at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
