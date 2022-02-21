How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-12, 6-9 Big Ten) will visit the Maryland Terrapins (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) after losing five straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 21, 2022.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Monday, February 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Penn State
- The Terrapins average 6.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Nittany Lions give up (64.7).
- The Nittany Lions put up an average of 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 70.8 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- The Terrapins are shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- The Nittany Lions' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (42.7%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 6.2 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- Ayala makes more threes per game than any other member of the Terrapins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Jalen Pickett averages 13.0 points and tacks on 4.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Nittany Lions' leaderboards in those statistics.
- John Harrar grabs 9.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Penn State rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Lundy is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Penn State's leader in steals is Myles Dread with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Pickett with 0.6 per game.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/1/2022
Michigan State
L 65-63
Home
2/6/2022
Ohio State
L 82-67
Away
2/10/2022
Iowa
L 110-87
Home
2/13/2022
Purdue
L 62-61
Away
2/18/2022
Nebraska
W 90-74
Away
2/21/2022
Penn State
-
Home
2/24/2022
Indiana
-
Away
2/27/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
3/2/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Wisconsin
L 51-49
Away
2/8/2022
Michigan
L 58-57
Home
2/12/2022
Minnesota
L 76-70
Away
2/15/2022
Michigan State
W 62-58
Home
2/17/2022
Minnesota
W 67-46
Home
2/21/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/25/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
2/27/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
3/3/2022
Illinois
-
Away
3/6/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
