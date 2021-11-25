Maryland vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Maryland vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Richmond Spiders (3-2) play the Maryland Terrapins (4-1) at Robins Center on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. Maryland

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Robins Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Maryland vs Richmond Betting Information

    Maryland

    -1.5

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. Maryland

    • The Terrapins score 71.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 72.8 the Spiders give up.
    • The Spiders' 77.8 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
    • The Terrapins are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.
    • The Spiders have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala averages a team-high 15.4 points per game. He is also posting 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 34.2% from the floor and 28.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Donta Scott leads his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also posts 9.8 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
    • Qudus Wahab is putting up 11 points, 0.6 assists and 8 rebounds per game.
    • Fatts Russell posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field.
    • Julian Reese averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton paces the Spiders in scoring (19.8 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and posts 1 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Grant Golden gets the Spiders 17.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He also averages 0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jacob Gilyard is posting a team-high 5.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 11 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 34.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.
    • Nathan Cayo is putting up 7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the field.
    • Nick Sherod is averaging 8.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 34.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

    How To Watch

    Maryland at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

