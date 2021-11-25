Maryland vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots during the second half against the George Mason Patriots at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Richmond Spiders (3-2) play the Maryland Terrapins (4-1) at Robins Center on Thursday, November 25, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Maryland

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -1.5 139.5 points

Key Stats for Richmond vs. Maryland

The Terrapins score 71.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 72.8 the Spiders give up.

The Spiders' 77.8 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 65.6 the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Spiders allow to opponents.

The Spiders have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Terrapins have averaged.

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala averages a team-high 15.4 points per game. He is also posting 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 34.2% from the floor and 28.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donta Scott leads his squad in rebounds per game (8.2), and also posts 9.8 points and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Qudus Wahab is putting up 11 points, 0.6 assists and 8 rebounds per game.

Fatts Russell posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 40% from the field.

Julian Reese averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Richmond Players to Watch