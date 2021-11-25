Maryland and Richmond battle in the semifinals of the Bahamas Championship on Thursday.

The Maryland men's basketball team was able to bounce back from its loss to George Mason as the Terrapins beat a pesky Hofstra team 69–67. The Terrapins erased a four-point last minute deficit to pick up the win. Ian Martinez hit two free throws with four seconds left to give Maryland the victory.

How to Watch Maryland vs Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Maryland vs. Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win improved the Terrapins' record to 4–1 as they take on a Richmond team that is also coming off a win against Hofstra.

The Spiders didn't have as much trouble with the Pride, as they took them down 81–68 after taking control of the game in the last seven and half minutes. The win against Hofstra improved their record to 3–2 on the year.

Richmond will try and win its second straight game for the first time this year. If the Spiders can get a win Thursday, they will advance to the championship game where they will face either Louisville or Mississippi State.

Regional restrictions may apply.