Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland goes on the road to Rutgers looking to win its second straight game Tuesday night.

The Maryland men's basketball team won just its second Big Ten game on Friday night, but it was a big 81–65 upset win over No. 24 Illinois. The Terrapins were coming off a blowout loss at Michigan and were a huge underdog but pulled away late to get the huge win.

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Maryland at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Terrapins are now 2–6 in the Big Ten and 10–9 overall. It has been a weird season for them but they showed a lot of fight in getting the win against the Illini.

It was the biggest win of the year for the Terrapins and Tuesday night they will look to keep up that momentum against a Rutgers team that is coming off a 68–65 loss to Minnesota.

The Scarlet Knights had won six of seven heading into their games with Minnesota but struggled late in the loss.

Rutgers is now 5–3 in the Big Ten and two games back of first-place Michigan State.

On Tuesday night, the Scarlet Knights will look to beat Maryland for the second time this year as they won 70–59 ten days ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Maryland at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

1 minute ago
Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) defends an inbounds pass by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second period at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors

1 minute ago
Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards

1 minute ago
Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) looks to shoot the ball against Florida Gators guard Myreon Jones (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers

1 minute ago
Boston University Vermont Women's Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Boston University vs. Massachusetts

1 minute ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Georgia

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy