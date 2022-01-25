Maryland goes on the road to Rutgers looking to win its second straight game Tuesday night.

The Maryland men's basketball team won just its second Big Ten game on Friday night, but it was a big 81–65 upset win over No. 24 Illinois. The Terrapins were coming off a blowout loss at Michigan and were a huge underdog but pulled away late to get the huge win.

How to Watch Maryland at Rutgers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Terrapins are now 2–6 in the Big Ten and 10–9 overall. It has been a weird season for them but they showed a lot of fight in getting the win against the Illini.

It was the biggest win of the year for the Terrapins and Tuesday night they will look to keep up that momentum against a Rutgers team that is coming off a 68–65 loss to Minnesota.

The Scarlet Knights had won six of seven heading into their games with Minnesota but struggled late in the loss.

Rutgers is now 5–3 in the Big Ten and two games back of first-place Michigan State.

On Tuesday night, the Scarlet Knights will look to beat Maryland for the second time this year as they won 70–59 ten days ago.

