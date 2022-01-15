Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Xfinity Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Rutgers

The 71.6 points per game the Terrapins average are 6.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.5).

The Scarlet Knights' 68.9 points per game are equal to what the Terrapins give up.

This season, the Terrapins have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.7% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Donta Scott is Maryland's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Fatts Russell is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.

Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 15.7 points per game. He also adds 6.9 rebounds and two assists per game to his statistics.

The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 4.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).

Harper is the most prolific from deep for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 0.7 per game.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2021 Brown W 81-67 Home 1/3/2022 Iowa L 80-75 Away 1/6/2022 Illinois L 76-64 Away 1/9/2022 Wisconsin L 70-69 Home 1/12/2022 Northwestern W 94-87 Away 1/15/2022 Rutgers - Home 1/18/2022 Michigan - Away 1/21/2022 Illinois - Home 1/25/2022 Rutgers - Away 1/29/2022 Indiana - Home 2/1/2022 Michigan State - Home

Rutgers Schedule