How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Xfinity Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Rutgers
- The 71.6 points per game the Terrapins average are 6.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.5).
- The Scarlet Knights' 68.9 points per game are equal to what the Terrapins give up.
- This season, the Terrapins have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.7% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Donta Scott is Maryland's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Fatts Russell is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
- Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 15.7 points per game. He also adds 6.9 rebounds and two assists per game to his statistics.
- The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 4.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
- Harper is the most prolific from deep for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 0.7 per game.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Brown
W 81-67
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
L 80-75
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
L 76-64
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
L 70-69
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
W 94-87
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/18/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/21/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/25/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
1/29/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/1/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/30/2021
Maine
W 80-64
Home
1/1/2022
Cent. Conn. St.
W 79-48
Home
1/4/2022
Michigan
W 75-67
Home
1/8/2022
Nebraska
W 93-65
Home
1/11/2022
Penn State
L 66-49
Away
1/15/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/19/2022
Iowa
-
Home
1/22/2022
Minnesota
-
Away
1/25/2022
Maryland
-
Home
1/29/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
2/1/2022
Northwestern
-
Away