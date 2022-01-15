Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Maryland Terrapins (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Xfinity Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Rutgers

  • The 71.6 points per game the Terrapins average are 6.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (65.5).
  • The Scarlet Knights' 68.9 points per game are equal to what the Terrapins give up.
  • This season, the Terrapins have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
  • The Scarlet Knights are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 40.7% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • The Terrapins scoring leader is Eric Ayala, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
  • Donta Scott is Maryland's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.9 per game, while Fatts Russell is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
  • Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Hakim Hart is Maryland's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Julian Reese leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. is the top scorer for the Scarlet Knights with 15.7 points per game. He also adds 6.9 rebounds and two assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Rutgers leaders in rebounding and assists are Clifford Omoruyi with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.7 points and 0.5 assists per game) and Paul Mulcahy with 4.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game).
  • Harper is the most prolific from deep for the Scarlet Knights, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Rutgers' leader in steals is Caleb McConnell with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Omoruyi with 0.7 per game.

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Brown

W 81-67

Home

1/3/2022

Iowa

L 80-75

Away

1/6/2022

Illinois

L 76-64

Away

1/9/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-69

Home

1/12/2022

Northwestern

W 94-87

Away

1/15/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/18/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/21/2022

Illinois

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

1/29/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/1/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

Rutgers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Maine

W 80-64

Home

1/1/2022

Cent. Conn. St.

W 79-48

Home

1/4/2022

Michigan

W 75-67

Home

1/8/2022

Nebraska

W 93-65

Home

1/11/2022

Penn State

L 66-49

Away

1/15/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/19/2022

Iowa

-

Home

1/22/2022

Minnesota

-

Away

1/25/2022

Maryland

-

Home

1/29/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

2/1/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Rutgers at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
