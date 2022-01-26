Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) and forward Julian Reese (10)] celebrates as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) looks away during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers vs Maryland Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rutgers

-4

132.5 points

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maryland

  • The Scarlet Knights put up 67.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Terrapins give up.
  • The Terrapins' 71.1 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 64.2 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.
  • The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.6% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Ron Harper Jr. posts a team-leading 16.3 points per contest. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 45.7% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Clifford Omoruyi posts a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 57.5% from the field.
  • Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights at 5.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 7.1 points.
  • Caleb McConnell puts up 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Geo Baker puts up 10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Eric Ayala is posting team highs in points (15.9 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is producing 4.5 rebounds, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
  • Donta Scott is putting up a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.0 points and 1.2 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
  • Fatts Russell is the Terrapins' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he puts up 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.
  • The Terrapins get 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Hakim Hart.
  • Qudus Wahab gets the Terrapins 8.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

