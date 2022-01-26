How to Watch Maryland vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-7, 5-3 Big Ten) aim to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Maryland

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Louis Brown Athletic Center

Louis Brown Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Rutgers -4 132.5 points

Key Stats for Rutgers vs. Maryland

The Scarlet Knights put up 67.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 69.5 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins' 71.1 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 64.2 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have hit.

The Terrapins are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.6% the Scarlet Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Rutgers Players to Watch

Ron Harper Jr. posts a team-leading 16.3 points per contest. He is also posting 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 45.7% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Clifford Omoruyi posts a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.7 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 57.5% from the field.

Paul Mulcahy paces the Scarlet Knights at 5.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 7.1 points.

Caleb McConnell puts up 6.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Geo Baker puts up 10.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Maryland Players to Watch