Maryland vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) hit the court against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM ET.

    How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    Key Stats for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

    • The 71.1 points per game the Terrapins put up are 18.4 more points than the Hokies allow (52.7).
    • The Hokies average only 4.1 more points per game (71.4) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (67.3).
    • This season, the Terrapins have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 36.7% of shots the Hokies' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Hokies' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

    Maryland Players to Watch

    • Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
    • Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Justyn Mutts has racked up 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Nahiem Alleyne scores 13.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Virginia Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and adds 2.9 assists per game.
    • Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
    • Mutts (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia Tech while Keve Aluma (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Maryland Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-57

    Home

    11/17/2021

    George Mason

    L 71-66

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Hofstra

    W 69-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Richmond

    W 86-80

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Louisville

    L 63-55

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    Virginia Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Radford

    W 65-39

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Saint Francis (PA)

    W 85-55

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Merrimack

    W 72-43

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Memphis

    L 69-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Xavier

    L 59-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Duke

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Virginia Tech at Maryland

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
