Maryland vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbles by George Mason Patriots guard DeVon Cooper (0) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) hit the court against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

The 71.1 points per game the Terrapins put up are 18.4 more points than the Hokies allow (52.7).

The Hokies average only 4.1 more points per game (71.4) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (67.3).

This season, the Terrapins have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 36.7% of shots the Hokies' opponents have knocked down.

The Hokies' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Maryland Players to Watch

Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.

Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts has racked up 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.

Nahiem Alleyne scores 13.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Virginia Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and adds 2.9 assists per game.

Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.

Mutts (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia Tech while Keve Aluma (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Vermont W 68-57 Home 11/17/2021 George Mason L 71-66 Home 11/19/2021 Hofstra W 69-67 Home 11/25/2021 Richmond W 86-80 Away 11/27/2021 Louisville L 63-55 Away 12/1/2021 Virginia Tech - Home 12/5/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/12/2021 Florida - Home 12/28/2021 Loyola (MD) - Home 12/30/2021 Brown - Home 1/3/2022 Iowa - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule