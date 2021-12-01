Maryland vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) hit the court against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xfinity Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
- The 71.1 points per game the Terrapins put up are 18.4 more points than the Hokies allow (52.7).
- The Hokies average only 4.1 more points per game (71.4) than the Terrapins allow their opponents to score (67.3).
- This season, the Terrapins have a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 36.7% of shots the Hokies' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hokies' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Terrapins have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
Maryland Players to Watch
- Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring, tallying 15.1 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.6 in each contest.
- Ayala leads the Terrapins in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Maryland steals leader is Hakim Hart, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Scott, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts has racked up 8.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hokies leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Nahiem Alleyne scores 13.1 points per game, putting him at the top of the Virginia Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 3.9 rebounds and adds 2.9 assists per game.
- Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
- Mutts (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia Tech while Keve Aluma (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Vermont
W 68-57
Home
11/17/2021
George Mason
L 71-66
Home
11/19/2021
Hofstra
W 69-67
Home
11/25/2021
Richmond
W 86-80
Away
11/27/2021
Louisville
L 63-55
Away
12/1/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/5/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/12/2021
Florida
-
Home
12/28/2021
Loyola (MD)
-
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
-
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
-
Away
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Radford
W 65-39
Home
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (PA)
W 85-55
Home
11/21/2021
Merrimack
W 72-43
Home
11/24/2021
Memphis
L 69-61
Home
11/26/2021
Xavier
L 59-58
Home
12/1/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/4/2021
Wake Forest
-
Home
12/8/2021
Cornell
-
Home
12/12/2021
Dayton
-
Away
12/17/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/22/2021
Duke
-
Away
How To Watch
December
1
2021
Virginia Tech at Maryland
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)