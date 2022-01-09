Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (8-6, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Wisconsin

  • The Terrapins put up 5.6 more points per game (70.2) than the Badgers give up (64.6).
  • The Badgers score an average of 71.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 67.6 the Terrapins give up.
  • The Terrapins make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • The Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 40.6% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
  • Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging seven per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • Ayala makes more threes per game than any other member of the Terrapins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Hakim Hart and Julian Reese lead Maryland on the defensive end, with Hart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Reese in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis is atop nearly all of the Badgers' leaderboards by putting up 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
  • Brad Davison is dependable from deep and leads the Badgers with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Davis (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wisconsin while Tyler Wahl (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Florida

W 70-68

Home

12/28/2021

Lehigh

W 76-55

Home

12/30/2021

Brown

W 81-67

Home

1/3/2022

Iowa

L 80-75

Away

1/6/2022

Illinois

L 76-64

Away

1/9/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/12/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

1/15/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/18/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/21/2022

Illinois

-

Home

1/25/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

Wisconsin Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Ohio State

L 73-55

Away

12/15/2021

Nicholls State

W 71-68

Home

12/29/2021

Illinois State

W 89-85

Home

1/3/2022

Purdue

W 74-69

Away

1/6/2022

Iowa

W 87-78

Home

1/9/2022

Maryland

-

Away

1/13/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Northwestern

-

Away

1/21/2022

Michigan State

-

Home

1/25/2022

Nebraska

-

Away

1/30/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Wisconsin at Maryland

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17448887
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Warriors

2 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward David Nwaba (2) attempts to block a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Pivoting
entertainment

How to Watch Pivoting Series Premiere

2 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wisconsin vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Chargers vs. Raiders

12 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) loses control of the ball between Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at Paycom Center. Minnesota won 135-105. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

32 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy