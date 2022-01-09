Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Maryland Terrapins (8-6, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Xfinity Center
Key Stats for Maryland vs. Wisconsin
- The Terrapins put up 5.6 more points per game (70.2) than the Badgers give up (64.6).
- The Badgers score an average of 71.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 67.6 the Terrapins give up.
- The Terrapins make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- The Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 40.6% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
Maryland Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
- Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging seven per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- Ayala makes more threes per game than any other member of the Terrapins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Hakim Hart and Julian Reese lead Maryland on the defensive end, with Hart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Reese in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis is atop nearly all of the Badgers' leaderboards by putting up 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
- Brad Davison is dependable from deep and leads the Badgers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Davis (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wisconsin while Tyler Wahl (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Florida
W 70-68
Home
12/28/2021
Lehigh
W 76-55
Home
12/30/2021
Brown
W 81-67
Home
1/3/2022
Iowa
L 80-75
Away
1/6/2022
Illinois
L 76-64
Away
1/9/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/12/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/15/2022
Rutgers
-
Home
1/18/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/21/2022
Illinois
-
Home
1/25/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Ohio State
L 73-55
Away
12/15/2021
Nicholls State
W 71-68
Home
12/29/2021
Illinois State
W 89-85
Home
1/3/2022
Purdue
W 74-69
Away
1/6/2022
Iowa
W 87-78
Home
1/9/2022
Maryland
-
Away
1/13/2022
Ohio State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/21/2022
Michigan State
-
Home
1/25/2022
Nebraska
-
Away
1/30/2022
Minnesota
-
Home