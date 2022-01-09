Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins (8-6, 0-0 Big Ten) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Maryland vs. Wisconsin

The Terrapins put up 5.6 more points per game (70.2) than the Badgers give up (64.6).

The Badgers score an average of 71.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 67.6 the Terrapins give up.

The Terrapins make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

The Badgers are shooting 41.5% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 40.6% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

Maryland Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Terrapins this season is Eric Ayala, who averages 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Donta Scott leads Maryland in rebounding, averaging seven per game, while Fatts Russell leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Ayala makes more threes per game than any other member of the Terrapins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Hakim Hart and Julian Reese lead Maryland on the defensive end, with Hart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Reese in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis is atop nearly all of the Badgers' leaderboards by putting up 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Brad Davison is dependable from deep and leads the Badgers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Davis (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wisconsin while Tyler Wahl (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Maryland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/12/2021 Florida W 70-68 Home 12/28/2021 Lehigh W 76-55 Home 12/30/2021 Brown W 81-67 Home 1/3/2022 Iowa L 80-75 Away 1/6/2022 Illinois L 76-64 Away 1/9/2022 Wisconsin - Home 1/12/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/15/2022 Rutgers - Home 1/18/2022 Michigan - Away 1/21/2022 Illinois - Home 1/25/2022 Rutgers - Away

Wisconsin Schedule