The Massachusetts men's basketball team faces off against Ball State on Sunday.

How to Watch Massachusetts Minutemen at Ball State Cardinals Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Coming into this matchup, the Minutemen have gone 3–2. They are coming off a 93–90 victory over UNC Greensboro to hand them their first loss of the season. UMass was led by guard Noah Fernandes, who scored 25 points to go along with four steals.

The other win for the Minutemen came 81–56 against Penn State on Nov. 15. Trent Buttrick led the team with 19 points, nine rebounds

On the other side of the court, Ball State has gone just 1–3. They are fresh off a tough loss against Weber State by a final score of 85–74. The Cardinals have struggled this season and need to get back to the win column.

This should be an intriguing matchup between two teams that usually fly under the radar. Make sure to tune in to watch the Minutemen and Cardinals battle.

