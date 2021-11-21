Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Massachusetts at Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon, Massachusetts will face off against Ball State in an intriguing men's college basketball matchup.
    The Massachusetts men's basketball team faces off against Ball State on Sunday.

    How to Watch Massachusetts Minutemen at Ball State Cardinals Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: CBSSN

    You can live stream the Massachusetts Minutemen at Ball State Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Minutemen have gone 3–2. They are coming off a 93–90 victory over UNC Greensboro to hand them their first loss of the season. UMass was led by guard Noah Fernandes, who scored 25 points to go along with four steals.

    The other win for the Minutemen came 81–56 against Penn State on Nov. 15. Trent Buttrick led the team with 19 points, nine rebounds and s

    On the other side of the court, Ball State has gone just 1–3. They are fresh off a tough loss against Weber State by a final score of 85–74. The Cardinals have struggled this season and need to get back to the win column.

    This should be an intriguing matchup between two teams that usually fly under the radar. Make sure to tune in to watch the Minutemen and Cardinals battle.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

