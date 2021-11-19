Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Massachusetts at UNC-Greensboro in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UNC-Greensboro looks to move to 5-0 on the season when it faces Massachusetts on Friday.
    The UNC-Greensboro men's basketball team (4-0) will host Massachusetts (2-2) on Friday in a non-conference battle.

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    The Spartans have won the team's first four games this season, though wins over Northern Kentucky and Green Bay came by just one score.

    The team averages 60.5 points per game while allowing 57.0. Offensively, it is led by De'Monte Buckingham, who is averaging 11.8 points per game on 43.2% shooting.

    Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdulsalam has been one of the most efficient players in the country, shooting 81.3% from the floor. He's only taken 16 shots so far but has made 13 of them.

    As for UMass, the team sits at .500 after an 88-73 loss to Weber State on Thursday. The team had a dominant win against a Big Ten program, Penn State, earlier in the week, winning 81-56.

    Noah Fernandes leads the team in scoring and assists at 14.8 and 3.5 per game, respectively, while Trent Buttrick is the leading rebounder at 5.8 per contest. Buttrick is also adding in 14.5 points per game.

    This is the first meeting of these programs.

