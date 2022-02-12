How to Watch Memphis at Houston in Men's College Basketball

Memphis goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Houston to take on the Cougars

Memphis is coming together at the right time and looks ready to possibly make some noise in the American Conference. The Tigers have won four straight after losing three in a row.

How to Watch Memphis at Houston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

They have climbed to third place in the conference standings at 7-4. It is a huge turnaround for a team that looked out of it just two and a half weeks ago.

Saturday they start their biggest stretch of the season as they will play the next three games on the road against the top teams in the conference.

First up is No. 6 Houston who is coming off an upset loss to SMU on Wednesday night.

The loss was the first for the Cougars in American Conference play and snapped a 12 game winning streak.

Houston is now 9-1 in conference play and 20-3 overall. The Cougars are still the favorite to win the conference title, but now look beatable.

Memphis will look to take advantage of that as it goes for its biggest win of the year.

