Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis at SMU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis puts its six-game winning streak on the line Sunday afternoon when it travels to SMU to take on the Mustangs.

A month ago Memphis was struggling as it had lost three straight games and were just 3-4 in the American Conference. The Tigers were not playing well and were starting to become an afterthought.

How to Watch Memphis at SMU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Memphis at SMU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since then, though, the Tigers have won six straight and have put themselves back in the NCAA Tournament conversation and are just two games back of first-place Houston.

Memphis will look to stay hot on Sunday afternoon when it takes on an SMU team that is coming off an upset loss to Temple on Wednesday night.

The loss to the Owls was the Mustangs' second in the last four games and has dropped them to 9-3 in conference play.

The Mustangs have played like one of the best teams in the conference, but the upset losses have put them two games back of Houston for the top spot in the conference standings.

Both of these teams have been up and down at times this year but are both capable of winning this game and making a run come conference tournament time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Memphis at SMU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17576251
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates between Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_13932905 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17707097
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at SMU

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (left) and guard Alex Lomax (10) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy