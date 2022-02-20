Memphis puts its six-game winning streak on the line Sunday afternoon when it travels to SMU to take on the Mustangs.

A month ago Memphis was struggling as it had lost three straight games and were just 3-4 in the American Conference. The Tigers were not playing well and were starting to become an afterthought.

How to Watch Memphis at SMU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Memphis at SMU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since then, though, the Tigers have won six straight and have put themselves back in the NCAA Tournament conversation and are just two games back of first-place Houston.

Memphis will look to stay hot on Sunday afternoon when it takes on an SMU team that is coming off an upset loss to Temple on Wednesday night.

The loss to the Owls was the Mustangs' second in the last four games and has dropped them to 9-3 in conference play.

The Mustangs have played like one of the best teams in the conference, but the upset losses have put them two games back of Houston for the top spot in the conference standings.

Both of these teams have been up and down at times this year but are both capable of winning this game and making a run come conference tournament time.

Regional restrictions may apply.