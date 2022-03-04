Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis at South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis goes for its third straight win on Thursday night when it travels to American rival USF.

Memphis hits the road for the last time this season playing as well as anyone in the American Athletic Conference. The Tigers have rolled off eight wins in the last nine games and have moved to 11-5 in conference play.

How to Watch Memphis at USF in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Memphis at USF game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are still three games back of first-place Houston and can't catch them, but they are a real threat to win the conference tournament.

It is a big difference from how they were playing at the end of January when they lost three in a row and were just 3-4 in conference play.

Thursday night, they will look to stay hot when they visit a USF team that is coming off a huge upset at Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Bulls snapped a six-game losing streak and shocked the Bearcats 56-54. The win was just their third in conference play this year and helped them avenge a 70-59 loss back on Feb. 9.

Thursday night, they will look to pull off another big upset as they take on a Memphis team that is red-hot.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Memphis at South Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
