How to Watch Memphis at Tulsa in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis has lost three in a row. Can it end this slide on Sunday against Tulsa?

Things aren't going well for Penny Hardaway's Memphis team. The Tigers are 9-8 on the season and just 3-4 in conference play, with losses in three straight games. Sunday, they'll try to change that against Tulsa (6-10), a team that's yet to win a conference game.

How to Watch Memphis at Tulsa in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Memphis at Tulsa game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers have the clear talent edge here, but that hasn't really mattered over the last three games, as the team lost to UCF, East Carolina and SMU.

Against the Mustangs, the Tigers shot 8-for-26 in the first half and were 1-for-12 from three in the game. Emoni bates scored just six points and is shooting under 40% from the floor this season.

As for Tulsa, the team is coming off of a 90-69 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday, which moved it to 0-5 in the conference.

But the Golden Hurricanes have played teams close, losing by two to Houston and three in the first meeting with Memphis, with Tulsa outscoring the Tigers in the second half behind 25 points from Sam Griffin and 20 from Jeriah Horne.

That loss ended a three-game win streak for Tulsa against Memphis.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Memphis at Tulsa in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
