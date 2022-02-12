How to Watch Grizzlies at Hornets

Both the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are coming off wins against the Detroit Pistons in their last games. Will homecourt be enough for Charlotte to keep that momentum going?

The Detroit Pistons were the perfect remedy for the Charlotte Hornets last night. They lost six games in a row. Their slide hasn't been as bad as the Brooklyn Nets but now Charlotte slipped out of the top-8 in the East and would be looking at a play in spot right now. They beat the Pistons 141-119 after running away with it the first half and never looked back.

Adding a piece by the trade deadline became a necessity after that slide. They got that jolt by trading for Montrezl Harrell from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr. and a second-round pick. He has been a stabilizing force off the bench most recently for both LA teams winning the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year award. They'll need his impact and even more to pull off the upset against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight.

Memphis is clicking at every level to the point that they didn't make any moves at the deadline. Frankly, they didn't need to. They've won four straight and their last loss came against a strong Philadelphia team by three points in overtime. They are the one team that could legitimately upset the Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors come playoff time. The grind before the NBA All-Star Break is now underway.

