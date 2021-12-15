Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (left) and Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Tigers (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at FedExForum.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide record 86.0 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 68.2 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers' 76.1 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 72.2 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

The Crimson Tide make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

The Tigers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Alabama Players to Watch

Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.1 points and 6.9 boards per game.

Jahvon Quinerly leads Alabama in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 15.1 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.

Keon Ellis is Alabama's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Charles Bediako leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Memphis Players to Watch

Emoni Bates is the top scorer for the Tigers with 11.2 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Duren with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Alex Lomax with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

Bates is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Lomax (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 Iona L 72-68 Away 11/26/2021 Drake W 80-71 Away 11/28/2021 Miami W 96-64 Home 12/4/2021 Gonzaga W 91-82 Away 12/11/2021 Houston W 83-82 Home 12/14/2021 Memphis - Away 12/18/2021 Jacksonville State - Home 12/21/2021 Colorado State - Home 12/29/2021 Tennessee - Home 1/5/2022 Florida - Away 1/8/2022 Missouri - Away

