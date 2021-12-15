Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (left) and Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Justice Hill (14) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (left) and Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) defend during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Tigers (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at FedExForum.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama

    Key Stats for Memphis vs. Alabama

    • The Crimson Tide record 86.0 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 68.2 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers' 76.1 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 72.2 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
    • The Crimson Tide make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
    • The Tigers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

    Alabama Players to Watch

    • Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.1 points and 6.9 boards per game.
    • Jahvon Quinerly leads Alabama in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 15.1 points per contest.
    • The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.
    • Keon Ellis is Alabama's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Charles Bediako leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Emoni Bates is the top scorer for the Tigers with 11.2 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Duren with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Alex Lomax with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • Bates is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Lomax (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Alabama Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Iona

    L 72-68

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Drake

    W 80-71

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Miami

    W 96-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Gonzaga

    W 91-82

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Houston

    W 83-82

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jacksonville State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Florida

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 69-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    L 78-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia

    L 82-79

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 67-63

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    L 74-72

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Alabama at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 minute ago
    new york islanders
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Red Wings

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 10, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) crash into fans court side in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy