How to Watch Memphis vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) aim to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Tigers (5-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at FedExForum.
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Alabama
- The Crimson Tide record 86.0 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 68.2 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers' 76.1 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 72.2 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- The Crimson Tide make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- The Tigers have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Jaden Shackelford leads the Crimson Tide in scoring and rebounding, putting up 19.1 points and 6.9 boards per game.
- Jahvon Quinerly leads Alabama in assists, averaging 4.3 per game while also scoring 15.1 points per contest.
- The Crimson Tide get the most three-point shooting production out of Shackelford, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.
- Keon Ellis is Alabama's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Charles Bediako leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Emoni Bates is the top scorer for the Tigers with 11.2 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Jalen Duren with 7.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Alex Lomax with 2.7 assists per game (he also tacks on 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- Bates is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Tigers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Lomax (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Iona
L 72-68
Away
11/26/2021
Drake
W 80-71
Away
11/28/2021
Miami
W 96-64
Home
12/4/2021
Gonzaga
W 91-82
Away
12/11/2021
Houston
W 83-82
Home
12/14/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/18/2021
Jacksonville State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
1/5/2022
Florida
-
Away
1/8/2022
Missouri
-
Away
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Virginia Tech
W 69-61
Away
11/26/2021
Iowa State
L 78-59
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia
L 82-79
Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
L 67-63
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
L 74-72
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/21/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tulane
-
Away
1/1/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
