How to Watch Memphis at Cincinnati in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis travels to Cincinnati on Thursday night looking to beat the Bearcats for the second time this year.

Memphis has righted itself over the last two games, as it got a big comeback win over Tulsa and then beat East Carolina 71-54 last Thursday.

How to Watch Memphis at Cincinnati in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Memphis at Cincinnati game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two straight wins snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers and has them back over .500 in the American at 5-4. 

It has been a tumultuous year for the Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway as the media has ripped them apart. But they have found life since Hardaway fought back.

Thursday they hope that continues when they head to Cincinnati looking to pick up the season sweep of the Bearcats.

Cincinnati will look to avenge the 87-80 loss on Jan. 9 and pick up a split with Memphis.

The Bearcats have been playing well since that loss, as they have won four of five, including a big 60-59 win at East Carolina on Sunday.

David DeJulius was the hero, as he hit a short jumper with 3.7 seconds left to give them the win over the Pirates and get them to 5-3 in the American and 15-6 overall.

