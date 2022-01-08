Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Anthony Pritchard (14) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

AAC foes meet when the Memphis Tigers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-4, 0-0 AAC) at FedExForum, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Cincinnati

  • The Tigers record 77.7 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 56.7 the Bearcats give up.
  • The Bearcats' 66.0 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.
  • The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 36.5% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
  • The Bearcats are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Jalen Duren is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Landers Nolley II is its best passer, distributing 2.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.
  • Alex Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • David Dejulius racks up 12.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bearcats.
  • The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Ado with 5.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.2 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).
  • Jeremiah Davenport is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bearcats, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • John Newman III (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Cincinnati while Ado (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/10/2021

Murray State

L 74-72

Home

12/14/2021

Alabama

W 92-78

Home

12/29/2021

Tulane

L 85-84

Away

1/1/2022

Wichita State

W 82-64

Away

1/4/2022

Tulsa

W 67-64

Home

1/9/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

1/12/2022

UCF

-

Away

1/15/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

1/20/2022

SMU

-

Home

1/23/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

1/27/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

Cincinnati Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Ashland

W 71-57

Home

12/21/2021

Tennessee Tech

W 76-67

Home

12/28/2021

Houston

W 2-0

Away

1/1/2022

Tulane

L 68-60

Home

1/6/2022

SMU

W 77-60

Home

1/9/2022

Memphis

-

Away

1/12/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

1/16/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

1/20/2022

Tulsa

-

Home

1/25/2022

Temple

-

Away

1/30/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Cincinnati at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

