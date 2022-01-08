How to Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AAC foes meet when the Memphis Tigers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-4, 0-0 AAC) at FedExForum, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Cincinnati

The Tigers record 77.7 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 56.7 the Bearcats give up.

The Bearcats' 66.0 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 36.5% the Bearcats allow to opponents.

The Bearcats are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Jalen Duren is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Landers Nolley II is its best passer, distributing 2.8 assists in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.

Alex Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

David Dejulius racks up 12.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bearcats.

The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Ado with 5.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.2 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).

Jeremiah Davenport is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bearcats, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

John Newman III (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Cincinnati while Ado (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Murray State L 74-72 Home 12/14/2021 Alabama W 92-78 Home 12/29/2021 Tulane L 85-84 Away 1/1/2022 Wichita State W 82-64 Away 1/4/2022 Tulsa W 67-64 Home 1/9/2022 Cincinnati - Home 1/12/2022 UCF - Away 1/15/2022 East Carolina - Away 1/20/2022 SMU - Home 1/23/2022 Tulsa - Away 1/27/2022 East Carolina - Home

Cincinnati Schedule