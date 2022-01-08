How to Watch Memphis vs. Cincinnati: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AAC foes meet when the Memphis Tigers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-4, 0-0 AAC) at FedExForum, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Cincinnati
- The Tigers record 77.7 points per game, 21.0 more points than the 56.7 the Bearcats give up.
- The Bearcats' 66.0 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points higher than the 36.5% the Bearcats allow to opponents.
- The Bearcats are shooting 41.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.2% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Memphis Players to Watch
- DeAndre Williams leads the Tigers in scoring, tallying 11.3 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Jalen Duren is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 6.8 per game, while Landers Nolley II is its best passer, distributing 2.8 assists in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who knocks down 1.4 threes per game.
- Alex Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- David Dejulius racks up 12.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Bearcats.
- The Cincinnati leaders in rebounding and assists are Abdul Ado with 5.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 3.2 points and 0.8 assists per game) and Mika Adams-Woods with 3.5 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game).
- Jeremiah Davenport is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Bearcats, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- John Newman III (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Cincinnati while Ado (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
L 74-72
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
W 92-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tulane
L 85-84
Away
1/1/2022
Wichita State
W 82-64
Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
W 67-64
Home
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/12/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/15/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
1/20/2022
SMU
-
Home
1/23/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/27/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
Cincinnati Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Ashland
W 71-57
Home
12/21/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 76-67
Home
12/28/2021
Houston
W 2-0
Away
1/1/2022
Tulane
L 68-60
Home
1/6/2022
SMU
W 77-60
Home
1/9/2022
Memphis
-
Away
1/12/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/16/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/20/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/25/2022
Temple
-
Away
1/30/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
