Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina

Key Stats for Memphis vs. East Carolina

  • The Tigers record 76.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 72.2 the Pirates allow.
  • The Pirates put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers give up.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
  • The Pirates have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Jalen Duren, who scores 10 points and grabs 6.9 boards per game.
  • Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, distributing three assists per game while scoring 5.2 PPG.
  • Tyler Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

  • The Pirates' Tristen Newton racks up enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Brandon Johnson is at the top of the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
  • Vance Jackson knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.
  • Tremont Robinson-White (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for East Carolina while Johnson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Cincinnati

W 87-80

Home

1/12/2022

UCF

L 74-64

Away

1/15/2022

East Carolina

L 72-71

Away

1/20/2022

SMU

L 70-62

Home

1/23/2022

Tulsa

W 83-81

Away

1/27/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

2/5/2022

UCF

-

Home

2/9/2022

Tulane

-

Home

2/12/2022

Houston

-

Away

2/20/2022

SMU

-

Away

East Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Temple

L 78-75

Away

1/12/2022

Cincinnati

L 79-71

Away

1/15/2022

Memphis

W 72-71

Home

1/18/2022

UCF

L 92-85

Home

1/22/2022

Houston

L 79-36

Away

1/27/2022

Memphis

-

Away

1/30/2022

Cincinnati

-

Home

2/2/2022

Temple

-

Home

2/5/2022

Tulane

-

Away

2/8/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

2/12/2022

SMU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

East Carolina at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
