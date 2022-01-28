Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Memphis vs. East Carolina
- The Tigers record 76.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 72.2 the Pirates allow.
- The Pirates put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers give up.
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.
- The Pirates have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
Memphis Players to Watch
- The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Jalen Duren, who scores 10 points and grabs 6.9 boards per game.
- Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, distributing three assists per game while scoring 5.2 PPG.
- Tyler Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
- Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.
East Carolina Players to Watch
- The Pirates' Tristen Newton racks up enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Brandon Johnson is at the top of the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
- Vance Jackson knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.
- Tremont Robinson-White (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for East Carolina while Johnson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
W 87-80
Home
1/12/2022
UCF
L 74-64
Away
1/15/2022
East Carolina
L 72-71
Away
1/20/2022
SMU
L 70-62
Home
1/23/2022
Tulsa
W 83-81
Away
1/27/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/5/2022
UCF
-
Home
2/9/2022
Tulane
-
Home
2/12/2022
Houston
-
Away
2/20/2022
SMU
-
Away
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Temple
L 78-75
Away
1/12/2022
Cincinnati
L 79-71
Away
1/15/2022
Memphis
W 72-71
Home
1/18/2022
UCF
L 92-85
Home
1/22/2022
Houston
L 79-36
Away
1/27/2022
Memphis
-
Away
1/30/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
2/2/2022
Temple
-
Home
2/5/2022
Tulane
-
Away
2/8/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
2/12/2022
SMU
-
Home
How To Watch
January
27
2022
East Carolina at Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)