Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) will attempt to end a three-game road slide when they visit the Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. East Carolina

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Memphis vs. East Carolina

The Tigers record 76.5 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 72.2 the Pirates allow.

The Pirates put up an average of 72.1 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers give up.

This season, the Tigers have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have made.

The Pirates have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Jalen Duren, who scores 10 points and grabs 6.9 boards per game.

Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, distributing three assists per game while scoring 5.2 PPG.

Tyler Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Lomax is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Duren leads them in blocks with 2.4 per contest.

East Carolina Players to Watch

The Pirates' Tristen Newton racks up enough points (17.7 per game) and assists (4.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Brandon Johnson is at the top of the East Carolina rebounding leaderboard with 6.6 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.

Vance Jackson knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pirates.

Tremont Robinson-White (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for East Carolina while Johnson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Cincinnati W 87-80 Home 1/12/2022 UCF L 74-64 Away 1/15/2022 East Carolina L 72-71 Away 1/20/2022 SMU L 70-62 Home 1/23/2022 Tulsa W 83-81 Away 1/27/2022 East Carolina - Home 2/3/2022 Cincinnati - Away 2/5/2022 UCF - Home 2/9/2022 Tulane - Home 2/12/2022 Houston - Away 2/20/2022 SMU - Away

East Carolina Schedule