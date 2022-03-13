How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston AAC Tournament, Championship

Skip to main content

How to Watch AAC Tournament, Championship: Memphis vs. Houston in Men’s Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Houston looks to close out the AAC Tournament as champions against Memphis on Sunday when the two rivals meet on the hardwood.

This season, No. 18 Houston (28-5) has been the best team in the American Athletic Conference. Today, the Cougars look to close out the year with a championship against Memphis (21-9). The Tigers have had the Cougars' number this season, winning both games by double figures, including an outing just one week ago.

How to Watch AAC Tournament, Championship: Memphis vs. Houston in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch AAC Tournament, Championship: Memphis vs. Houston in Men's Basketball online with fuboTV:

The Tigers won the last game between these teams 75-61 behind Tyler Harris with 15 points off the bench:

The two games this season went to the Tigers by an average of 72-60 with the Tigers winning both games by double figures.

In the first game about a month ago, the Tigers won (69-59) by winning the rebounding battle by four and getting to the line, going 18-for-19 as a team. Landers Nolley II went for 20 points and the Tigers dominated the second half for the win.

The second game was similar, with the Tigers winning the rebounding battle by seven and getting to the line to go 16-of-20 as a team.

Nolley II had 11 points with Harris leading the way with 15 points for the 75-61 win. The Tigers dominated the first half in this game allowing them to cruise to a victory.

If the Cougars want today to be different, they will have to play a complete game: rebound and play without fouling as much as they have in the previous two games. Outside of playing the Tigers, they are 28-3 with the potential to beat any team in the country. 

Can they beat their conference rivals here when it matters the most?

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Memphis vs. Houston

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17843994
