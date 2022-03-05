How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (18-9, 12-5 AAC) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 14 Houston Cougars (26-5, 15-2 AAC), winners of six straight. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Houston

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Houston

The Tigers score 76.1 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars average 5.2 more points per game (73.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (68.7).

This season, the Tigers have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

The Cougars have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Jalen Duren, who scores 12.1 points and grabs 7.5 boards per game.

Alex Lomax leads Memphis in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Lomax and Duren lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Lomax leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Duren in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Houston Players to Watch

Kyler Edwards puts up 13.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cougars.

Josh Carlton has a stat line of 6.7 rebounds, 12.0 points and 1.0 assist per game for Houston to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jamal Shead holds the top spot for assists with 5.9 per game, adding 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per matchup.

Edwards is the top shooter from distance for the Cougars, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Shead (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Fabian White Jr. (1.6 per game).

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Cincinnati W 81-74 Away 2/20/2022 SMU L 73-57 Away 2/24/2022 Temple W 78-64 Home 2/27/2022 Wichita State W 81-57 Home 3/3/2022 South Florida W 73-64 Away 3/6/2022 Houston - Home

Houston Schedule