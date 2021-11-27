Memphis vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Memphis Tigers (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The contest begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

    Key Stats for Memphis vs. Iowa State

    • Last year, the Tigers scored only 4.3 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Cyclones allowed (76.7).
    • The Cyclones' 65.6 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers gave up.
    • Last season, the Tigers had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents hit.
    • The Cyclones shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • Landers Nolley II put up 13.1 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Moussa Cisse pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Alex Lomax averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
    • Nolley knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
    • DeAndre Williams averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Cisse collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

    Iowa State Players to Watch

    • Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
    • Solomon Young averaged 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
    • Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Bolton averaged 1.2 steals per game, while George Conditt IV notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    W 89-65

    Home

    11/13/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 90-51

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Saint Louis

    W 90-74

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Western Kentucky

    W 74-62

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 69-61

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    Iowa State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 84-73

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Oregon State

    W 60-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Alabama State

    W 68-60

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Grambling

    W 82-47

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Xavier

    W 82-70

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Jackson State

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    NIT Season Tip-Off: Iowa State vs. Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17226040
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dunks the ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and guard Matisse Thybulle (22) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon State vs. Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Memphis vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy