Memphis vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Memphis Tigers (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The contest begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Barclays Center
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Iowa State
- Last year, the Tigers scored only 4.3 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Cyclones allowed (76.7).
- The Cyclones' 65.6 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Last season, the Tigers had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents hit.
- The Cyclones shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Landers Nolley II put up 13.1 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Moussa Cisse pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Alex Lomax averaged 3.4 assists per contest.
- Nolley knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.
- DeAndre Williams averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Cisse collected 1.6 blocks per contest.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.
- Solomon Young averaged 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.
- Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Bolton averaged 1.2 steals per game, while George Conditt IV notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Tennessee Tech
W 89-65
Home
11/13/2021
North Carolina Central
W 90-51
Home
11/16/2021
Saint Louis
W 90-74
Home
11/19/2021
Western Kentucky
W 74-62
Home
11/24/2021
Virginia Tech
W 69-61
Away
11/26/2021
Iowa State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia
-
Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
-
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
-
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
Iowa State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kennesaw State
W 84-73
Home
11/12/2021
Oregon State
W 60-50
Home
11/16/2021
Alabama State
W 68-60
Home
11/21/2021
Grambling
W 82-47
Home
11/24/2021
Xavier
W 82-70
Home
11/26/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/1/2021
UAPB
-
Home
12/4/2021
Creighton
-
Away
12/9/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/12/2021
Jackson State
-
Home
12/19/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home