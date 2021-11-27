Memphis vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2), forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Jayden Hardaway (25) react from the bench after a basket during the second half against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Memphis Tigers (5-0) take a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0), winners of five straight as well. The contest begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 26, 2021.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Iowa State

Last year, the Tigers scored only 4.3 fewer points per game (72.4) than the Cyclones allowed (76.7).

The Cyclones' 65.6 points per game last year were just 2.9 more points than the 62.7 the Tigers gave up.

Last season, the Tigers had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.9% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Cyclones' opponents hit.

The Cyclones shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Memphis Players to Watch

Landers Nolley II put up 13.1 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Moussa Cisse pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Alex Lomax averaged 3.4 assists per contest.

Nolley knocked down 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

DeAndre Williams averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Cisse collected 1.6 blocks per contest.

Iowa State Players to Watch

Rasir Bolton scored 14.8 points and distributed 3.7 assists per game last season.

Solomon Young averaged 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 10.3 PPG average.

Jalen Coleman-Lands hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Bolton averaged 1.2 steals per game, while George Conditt IV notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Tennessee Tech W 89-65 Home 11/13/2021 North Carolina Central W 90-51 Home 11/16/2021 Saint Louis W 90-74 Home 11/19/2021 Western Kentucky W 74-62 Home 11/24/2021 Virginia Tech W 69-61 Away 11/26/2021 Iowa State - Home 12/1/2021 Georgia - Away 12/4/2021 Ole Miss - Away 12/10/2021 Murray State - Home 12/14/2021 Alabama - Home 12/18/2021 Tennessee - Home

Iowa State Schedule