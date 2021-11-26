Memphis and Iowa State face off Friday night with the NIT Season Tip-Off championship on the line.

Memphis and Iowa State both won their semifinal games on Wednesday, and they both improved their records to 5-0 on the year. It's no surprise that Memphis is still undefeated, but Iowa State is exceeding expectations so far this year.

How to Watch Memphis vs Iowa State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Memphis vs Iowa State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis had its toughest game of the year on Wednesday. Virginia Tech played the Tigers close and had a lead on them with just over four minutes left in the game. The Tigers were able to take control as they came away with the 69-61 win.

The win was a great test for Memphis and one the team hopes will help it as the competition gets better the rest of the year.

Friday, the Tigers will take on an Iowa State team that has already won three more games than i won all of last year.

The Cyclones have been playing great basketball to start the year and that carried over to the second half of their game with No. 25 Xavier, as they outscored the Musketeers by 13 to pull away in the 82-70 win.

Friday, they get their biggest test of the year when they take on No. 9 Memphis looking to head home with an NIT title.

Regional restrictions may apply.