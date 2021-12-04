Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis at Ole Miss in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Memphis looks to bounce back from a shocking loss to Georgia when it travels to Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Memphis started off the year great with five straight wins. The Tigers had moved into the top 10 of the AP rankings and were looking like a real contender in the national title conversation. 

    How to Watch Memphis at Ole Miss in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Memphis at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since then, though, they were blown out by Iowa State in the NIT Season Tip-Off Championship Game and then suffered a shocking loss to a struggling Georgia team on Wednesday night. It has been a crazy turn of events for Penny Hardaway's club and one that has them searching for answers.

    They hope they can find some of those answers on Saturday afternoon when they play an Ole Miss team that has won two straight games.

    The Rebels have won two in a row since losing their second game of the year to Boise State on Nov. 21. The wins have moved their record to 5-2 on the year as they have been playing good basketball.

    Saturday afternoon, they get their biggest test of the year against Memphis, but they will look to protect their home court and send the Tigers home with their third straight loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
