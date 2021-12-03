Memphis vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Memphis Tigers (5-2) go up against the Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Memphis
- The Rebels score 74.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.6 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 61.7 the Rebels allow to opponents.
- The Rebels are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 9.1% higher than the 38.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Jarkel Joiner puts up 15.4 points and 3.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.6 rebounds, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Nysier Brooks averages a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 55.0% from the floor.
- Austin Crowley is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tye Fagan averages 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Luis Rodriguez averages 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren is averaging a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.1 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.2% of his shots from the floor.
- The Tigers receive 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from DeAndre Williams.
- Lester Quinones is averaging 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Emoni Bates is the Tigers' top scorer (12.1 points per game) and assist man (1.4), and posts 3.0 rebounds.
- Landers Nolley II is putting up 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 36.8% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
