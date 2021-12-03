Memphis vs. Ole Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) drives to the basket against Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Memphis Tigers (5-2) go up against the Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game tips at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Memphis

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Key Stats for Ole Miss vs. Memphis

The Rebels score 74.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.6 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 78.6 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 61.7 the Rebels allow to opponents.

The Rebels are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 36.9% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 9.1% higher than the 38.3% the Rebels' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Jarkel Joiner puts up 15.4 points and 3.1 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 3.6 rebounds, shooting 46.0% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nysier Brooks averages a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 8.0 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 55.0% from the floor.

Austin Crowley is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tye Fagan averages 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Luis Rodriguez averages 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Memphis Players to Watch