How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU in Men's College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, Semifinal: Memphis vs. SMU in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SMU looks for its third win over Memphis this season to move further off the NCAA Tournament bubble

SMU (23-7) took care of business Friday night, blowing out Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. That sets up a third meeting this season with Memphis (20-9), which led wire-to-wire while eliminating UCF on Friday.

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Memphis vs. SMU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into the quarterfinals, the Mustangs were among the last four in Kevin Sweeney's bracket at SI.com

Embattled Tigers coach Penny Hardaway got to 20 wins for the fourth straight season, but his team likely needs to win the automatic bid to gain the program's first NCAA Tournament bid since 2014. 

Kendric Davis led four SMU players in double figures with 24 points and added five assists and four steals in its 83-58 pasting of 10th-seeded Tulsa on Friday. Marcus Weathers chipped in with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis never trailed against UCF in its quarterfinal victory. Lester Quinones finished with 22 points and freshman Jalen Duren added 21 points and a career-high 20 rebounds in just 27 minutes.

The Tigers had the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation last year with Duren and fellow five-star prospect Emoni Bates. But Bates hasn't played since Jan. 27 because of a sore back and didn't meet expectations when he did play.

SMU, the second seed in the AAC tournament, beat third-seeded Memphis twice this season. The Mustangs got a 70-62 win at Memphis on Jan. 26 and hammered the Tigers 73-57 in Dallas on Feb. 20.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

AAC Tournament, Semifinal: Memphis vs. SMU in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
5
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
