The Memphis Tigers (9-7, 3-3 AAC) will host the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 AAC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Memphis vs. SMU
- The Tigers put up 77 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.2 the Mustangs allow.
- The Mustangs' 76.9 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 70.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- The Mustangs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
Memphis Players to Watch
- The Tigers scoring leader is DeAndre Williams, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Jalen Duren averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Landers Nolley II and his 3.1 assists per game.
- Tyler Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- The Memphis steals leader is Alex Lomax, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.
SMU Players to Watch
- Kendric Davis collects 21.1 points and adds five assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Marcus Weathers grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the SMU rebounding leaderboard.
- Davis is consistent from distance and leads the Mustangs with 2.8 made threes per game.
- SMU's leader in steals is Davis with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Michael Weathers with 1.1 per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Wichita State
W 82-64
Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
W 67-64
Home
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
W 87-80
Home
1/12/2022
UCF
L 74-64
Away
1/15/2022
East Carolina
L 72-71
Away
1/20/2022
SMU
-
Home
1/23/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
1/27/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
2/3/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
2/5/2022
UCF
-
Home
2/9/2022
Tulane
-
Home
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Tulsa
W 74-69
Away
1/2/2022
UCF
W 72-60
Home
1/6/2022
Cincinnati
L 77-60
Away
1/12/2022
South Florida
W 77-65
Home
1/15/2022
Tulane
W 75-66
Away
1/20/2022
Memphis
-
Away
1/26/2022
South Florida
-
Away
1/29/2022
Temple
-
Home
2/5/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
2/9/2022
Houston
-
Home
2/12/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
