How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Marcus Weathers (50) defends in the first half of an NCAA men s college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Southern Methodist Mustangs, 77-60. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats Jan 6 Smu

The Memphis Tigers (9-7, 3-3 AAC) will host the SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 AAC) after winning three straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU

Key Stats for Memphis vs. SMU

  • The Tigers put up 77 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 68.2 the Mustangs allow.
  • The Mustangs' 76.9 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 70.7 the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.9% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • The Mustangs' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • The Tigers scoring leader is DeAndre Williams, who averages 10.4 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Jalen Duren averaging 6.7 boards per game and its best passer is Landers Nolley II and his 3.1 assists per game.
  • Tyler Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
  • The Memphis steals leader is Alex Lomax, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

SMU Players to Watch

  • Kendric Davis collects 21.1 points and adds five assists per game, putting him at the top of the Mustangs' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Marcus Weathers grabs 7.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the SMU rebounding leaderboard.
  • Davis is consistent from distance and leads the Mustangs with 2.8 made threes per game.
  • SMU's leader in steals is Davis with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Michael Weathers with 1.1 per game.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Wichita State

W 82-64

Away

1/4/2022

Tulsa

W 67-64

Home

1/9/2022

Cincinnati

W 87-80

Home

1/12/2022

UCF

L 74-64

Away

1/15/2022

East Carolina

L 72-71

Away

1/20/2022

SMU

-

Home

1/23/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

1/27/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

2/3/2022

Cincinnati

-

Away

2/5/2022

UCF

-

Home

2/9/2022

Tulane

-

Home

SMU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Tulsa

W 74-69

Away

1/2/2022

UCF

W 72-60

Home

1/6/2022

Cincinnati

L 77-60

Away

1/12/2022

South Florida

W 77-65

Home

1/15/2022

Tulane

W 75-66

Away

1/20/2022

Memphis

-

Away

1/26/2022

South Florida

-

Away

1/29/2022

Temple

-

Home

2/5/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

2/9/2022

Houston

-

Home

2/12/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

January
20
2022

SMU at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516839
College Basketball

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
