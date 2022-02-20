Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (left) and guard Alex Lomax (10) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Moody Coliseum.

How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -2.5 146.5 points

Key Stats for SMU vs. Memphis

The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 67.6 the Mustangs give up.

The Mustangs put up an average of 75 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

The Mustangs' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.2%).

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren leads his team in both points (11.4) and rebounds (7.7) per contest, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Josh Minott puts up 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field.

Lester Quinones posts 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

DeAndre Williams averages 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.4% from the floor.

SMU Players to Watch