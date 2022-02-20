Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (15-8, 9-4 AAC) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they visit the SMU Mustangs (18-6, 9-3 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Moody Coliseum.
How to Watch SMU vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Moody Coliseum
Arena: Moody Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Memphis
-2.5
146.5 points
Key Stats for SMU vs. Memphis
- The Tigers score 76.8 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 67.6 the Mustangs give up.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 75 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- The Mustangs' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.2%).
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren leads his team in both points (11.4) and rebounds (7.7) per contest, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Minott puts up 7.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field.
- Lester Quinones posts 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- DeAndre Williams averages 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.4% from the floor.
SMU Players to Watch
- Marcus Weathers tops the Mustangs in rebounding (7.1 per game), and posts 12.3 points and 1.8 assists. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Mustangs get 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Michael Weathers.
- The Mustangs receive 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Emmanuel Bandoumel.
- Zach Nutall is putting up 7.6 points, 4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.
How To Watch
February
20
2022
Memphis at SMU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
