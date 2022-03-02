Memphis vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Memphis vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Yuengling Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Yuengling Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for South Florida vs. Memphis
- The Bulls average 11.3 fewer points per game (57.6) than the Tigers give up (68.9).
- The Tigers score 11.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Bulls allow (64.4).
- This season, the Bulls have a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 39.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- The Tigers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
South Florida Players to Watch
- Javon Greene puts up 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jamir Chaplin averages 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.
- Russel Tchewa is tops on the Bulls at 5.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 7.7 points.
- Corey Walker Jr. is posting 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren paces the Tigers in scoring (11.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and averages 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.4 blocked shots.
- The Tigers receive 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Lester Quinones.
- Landers Nolley II gets the Tigers 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Tigers receive 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from DeAndre Williams.
- The Tigers get 7.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Josh Minott.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
Memphis at South Florida
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)