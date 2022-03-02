Memphis vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) drives around South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC) will look to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Yuengling Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Yuengling Center

Key Stats for South Florida vs. Memphis

The Bulls average 11.3 fewer points per game (57.6) than the Tigers give up (68.9).

The Tigers score 11.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Bulls allow (64.4).

This season, the Bulls have a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 39.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

The Tigers' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

South Florida Players to Watch

Javon Greene puts up 9.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jamir Chaplin averages 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Russel Tchewa is tops on the Bulls at 5.5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 7.7 points.

Corey Walker Jr. is posting 5.0 points, 1.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Memphis Players to Watch