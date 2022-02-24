Feb 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones (11) reacts after making a basket in the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Temple

The 76.0 points per game the Tigers record are 10.2 more points than the Owls give up (65.8).

The Owls' 67.3 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Owls allow to opponents.

Memphis Players to Watch

The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Jalen Duren, who scores 11.4 points and pulls down 7.5 boards per game.

Memphis' best passer is Alex Lomax, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.

Tyler Harris leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Temple Players to Watch

Damian Dunn scores 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.

The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Nick Jourdain with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).

Zach Hicks hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.

Temple's leader in steals is Williams with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jourdain with 1.8 per game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 UCF W 88-60 Home 2/9/2022 Tulane W 80-69 Home 2/12/2022 Houston W 69-59 Away 2/15/2022 Cincinnati W 81-74 Away 2/20/2022 SMU L 73-57 Away 2/24/2022 Temple - Home 2/27/2022 Wichita State - Home 3/3/2022 South Florida - Away 3/6/2022 Houston - Home

Temple Schedule