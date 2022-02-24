How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (15-9, 9-5 AAC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Temple Owls (15-9, 8-5 AAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Temple
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Temple
- The 76.0 points per game the Tigers record are 10.2 more points than the Owls give up (65.8).
- The Owls' 67.3 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Owls allow to opponents.
Memphis Players to Watch
- The Tigers leader in points and rebounds is Jalen Duren, who scores 11.4 points and pulls down 7.5 boards per game.
- Memphis' best passer is Alex Lomax, who averages 3.8 assists per game to go with his 6.0 PPG scoring average.
- Tyler Harris leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Temple Players to Watch
- Damian Dunn scores 15.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Owls.
- The Temple leaders in rebounding and assists are Nick Jourdain with 5.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.3 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Jeremiah Williams with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game).
- Zach Hicks hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Owls.
- Temple's leader in steals is Williams with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jourdain with 1.8 per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
UCF
W 88-60
Home
2/9/2022
Tulane
W 80-69
Home
2/12/2022
Houston
W 69-59
Away
2/15/2022
Cincinnati
W 81-74
Away
2/20/2022
SMU
L 73-57
Away
2/24/2022
Temple
-
Home
2/27/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
3/3/2022
South Florida
-
Away
3/6/2022
Houston
-
Home
Temple Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Tulsa
W 67-58
Home
2/7/2022
South Florida
L 52-49
Away
2/12/2022
Tulane
L 92-83
Away
2/16/2022
SMU
W 64-57
Home
2/20/2022
Cincinnati
W 75-71
Away
2/24/2022
Memphis
-
Away
2/27/2022
Tulane
-
Home
3/3/2022
Houston
-
Away
3/6/2022
South Florida
-
Home
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Temple at Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
