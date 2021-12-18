Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) go up against the Memphis Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee

    Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tennessee

    • The Volunteers put up 9.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Tigers allow (69.2).
    • The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow.
    • The Volunteers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 38.0% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who puts up 14.6 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, pulling down 6.0 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.
    • Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Tennessee steals leader is Vescovi, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • DeAndre Williams is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 11.2 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
    • Jalen Duren puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alex Lomax has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 6.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
    • Emoni Bates is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.4 made threes per game.
    • Lomax (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Tennessee Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 86-44

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Colorado

    W 69-54

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Texas Tech

    L 57-52

    Home

    12/11/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 76-36

    Home

    12/14/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 96-52

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Alabama

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Ole Miss

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    LSU

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Iowa State

    L 78-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Georgia

    L 82-79

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 67-63

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    L 74-72

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    W 92-78

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wichita State

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Tennessee vs. Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

