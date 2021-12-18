Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) go up against the Memphis Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tennessee
- The Volunteers put up 9.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Tigers allow (69.2).
- The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow.
- The Volunteers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 38.0% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who puts up 14.6 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.
- Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, pulling down 6.0 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.
- Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The Tennessee steals leader is Vescovi, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Memphis Players to Watch
- DeAndre Williams is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 11.2 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.
- Jalen Duren puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alex Lomax has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 6.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.
- Emoni Bates is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Lomax (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Presbyterian
W 86-44
Home
12/4/2021
Colorado
W 69-54
Away
12/7/2021
Texas Tech
L 57-52
Home
12/11/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 76-36
Home
12/14/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 96-52
Home
12/18/2021
Memphis
-
Away
12/22/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/29/2021
Alabama
-
Away
1/5/2022
Ole Miss
-
Home
1/8/2022
LSU
-
Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Iowa State
L 78-59
Home
12/1/2021
Georgia
L 82-79
Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
L 67-63
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
L 74-72
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
W 92-78
Home
12/18/2021
Tennessee
-
Home
12/21/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/29/2021
Tulane
-
Away
1/1/2022
Wichita State
-
Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
