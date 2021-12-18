Dec 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2) go up against the Memphis Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tennessee

The Volunteers put up 9.3 more points per game (78.5) than the Tigers allow (69.2).

The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow.

The Volunteers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 9.4% higher than the 38.0% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Players to Watch

The Volunteers leader in points and assists is Kennedy Chandler, who puts up 14.6 points per game to go with 5.4 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua leads Tennessee in rebounding, pulling down 6.0 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.

Santiago Vescovi makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Tennessee steals leader is Vescovi, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is John Fulkerson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Memphis Players to Watch

DeAndre Williams is at the top of the Tigers scoring leaderboard with 11.2 points per game. He also collects 4.9 rebounds and dishes out 1.3 assists per game.

Jalen Duren puts up a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 10.8 points and 1.2 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alex Lomax has the top spot for assists with 2.7 per game, adding 6.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per outing.

Emoni Bates is dependable from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.4 made threes per game.

Lomax (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Duren (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Presbyterian W 86-44 Home 12/4/2021 Colorado W 69-54 Away 12/7/2021 Texas Tech L 57-52 Home 12/11/2021 UNC Greensboro W 76-36 Home 12/14/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 96-52 Home 12/18/2021 Memphis - Away 12/22/2021 Arizona - Home 12/29/2021 Alabama - Away 1/5/2022 Ole Miss - Home 1/8/2022 LSU - Away 1/11/2022 South Carolina - Home

Memphis Schedule