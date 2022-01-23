Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Tigers (9-8, 3-4 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5 AAC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane, who have lost five straight.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

Memphis vs Tulsa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Memphis

-5

142.5 points

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Memphis

  • The Tigers put up 76.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.
  • The Golden Hurricane score only 2.4 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).
  • The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Hurricane's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren paces the Tigers at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 10.0 points.
  • Landers Nolley II is tops on his team in assists per game (2.9), and also puts up 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Lester Quinones posts 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • DeAndre Williams posts 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 58.2% from the field.
  • Josh Minott posts 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Tulsa Players to Watch

  • Jeriah Horne is the Golden Hurricane's top scorer (17.3 points per game) and rebounder (7.4), and posts 1.1 assists.
  • The Golden Hurricane receive 15.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Sam Griffin.
  • Darien Jackson gets the Golden Hurricane 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Golden Hurricane get 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Rey Idowu.
  • Anthony Pritchard is the Golden Hurricane's top assist man (2.9 per game), and he posts 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Memphis at Tulsa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

alabama women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
nc state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at NC State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17537351
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

1 minute ago
USATSI_17076369
NBA

How to Watch Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards

31 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17540425
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy