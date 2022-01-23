Jan 4, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Landers Nolley II (3) drives to the basket as Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (2) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams meet when the Memphis Tigers (9-8, 3-4 AAC) visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-10, 0-5 AAC) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Golden Hurricane, who have lost five straight.

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -5 142.5 points

Key Stats for Tulsa vs. Memphis

The Tigers put up 76.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 68.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Golden Hurricane score only 2.4 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).

The Tigers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane's 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Memphis Players to Watch

Jalen Duren paces the Tigers at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.1 assists and 10.0 points.

Landers Nolley II is tops on his team in assists per game (2.9), and also puts up 8.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Lester Quinones posts 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeAndre Williams posts 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 58.2% from the field.

Josh Minott posts 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Tulsa Players to Watch