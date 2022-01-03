Feb 19, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Caleb Mills (2) shoots the ball as Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at FedExForum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tulsa

The 78.6 points per game the Tigers record are 11.2 more points than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).

The Golden Hurricane's 69.2 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.

The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.

The Golden Hurricane's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Memphis Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is DeAndre Williams, who averages 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

Jalen Duren leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Alex Lomax leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Landers Nolley II, who makes 1.4 threes per game.

Lomax and Duren lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Lomax leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Duren in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Tulsa Players to Watch

Jeriah Horne sits atop the Golden Hurricane leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 2.8 per game. He also averages 4.7 points per game and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.

Sam Griffin is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.

Tulsa's leader in steals is Curtis Haywood II with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horne with 1.1 per game.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Ole Miss L 67-63 Away 12/10/2021 Murray State L 74-72 Home 12/14/2021 Alabama W 92-78 Home 12/29/2021 Tulane L 85-84 Away 1/1/2022 Wichita State W 82-64 Away 1/4/2022 Tulsa - Home 1/9/2022 Cincinnati - Home 1/12/2022 UCF - Away 1/15/2022 East Carolina - Away 1/20/2022 SMU - Home 1/23/2022 Tulsa - Away

