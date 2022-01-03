Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 19, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Caleb Mills (2) shoots the ball as Tulsa Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne (41) defends during the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Tigers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at FedExForum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa

    Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tulsa

    • The 78.6 points per game the Tigers record are 11.2 more points than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).
    • The Golden Hurricane's 69.2 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
    • The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Hurricane's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.3%).

    Memphis Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is DeAndre Williams, who averages 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
    • Jalen Duren leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Alex Lomax leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
    • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Landers Nolley II, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
    • Lomax and Duren lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Lomax leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Duren in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

    Tulsa Players to Watch

    • Jeriah Horne sits atop the Golden Hurricane leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 2.8 per game. He also averages 4.7 points per game and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.
    • Sam Griffin is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Tulsa's leader in steals is Curtis Haywood II with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horne with 1.1 per game.

    Memphis Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Ole Miss

    L 67-63

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Murray State

    L 74-72

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Alabama

    W 92-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Tulane

    L 85-84

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wichita State

    W 82-64

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    SMU

    -

    Home

    1/23/2022

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    Tulsa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Boise State

    L 63-58

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    L 60-55

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 69-65

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 83-62

    Home

    12/29/2021

    SMU

    L 74-69

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Memphis

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UCF

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Temple

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Cincinnati

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Memphis

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Tulsa at Memphis

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

