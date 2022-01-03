Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-6, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC rivals at FedExForum, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
How to Watch Memphis vs. Tulsa
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Tulsa
- The 78.6 points per game the Tigers record are 11.2 more points than the Golden Hurricane allow (67.4).
- The Golden Hurricane's 69.2 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 70.1 the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Golden Hurricane allow to opponents.
- The Golden Hurricane's 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.3%).
Memphis Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Tigers this season is DeAndre Williams, who averages 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
- Jalen Duren leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Alex Lomax leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.0 in each contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Landers Nolley II, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- Lomax and Duren lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Lomax leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Duren in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.
Tulsa Players to Watch
- Jeriah Horne sits atop the Golden Hurricane leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Tulsa's assist leader is Anthony Pritchard with 2.8 per game. He also averages 4.7 points per game and grabs 2.3 rebounds per game.
- Sam Griffin is consistent from deep and leads the Golden Hurricane with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Tulsa's leader in steals is Curtis Haywood II with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Horne with 1.1 per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Ole Miss
L 67-63
Away
12/10/2021
Murray State
L 74-72
Home
12/14/2021
Alabama
W 92-78
Home
12/29/2021
Tulane
L 85-84
Away
1/1/2022
Wichita State
W 82-64
Away
1/4/2022
Tulsa
-
Home
1/9/2022
Cincinnati
-
Home
1/12/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/15/2022
East Carolina
-
Away
1/20/2022
SMU
-
Home
1/23/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
Tulsa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Boise State
L 63-58
Away
12/7/2021
Loyola Marymount (CA)
L 60-55
Home
12/11/2021
Southern Illinois
W 69-65
Home
12/16/2021
Alcorn State
W 83-62
Home
12/29/2021
SMU
L 74-69
Home
1/4/2022
Memphis
-
Away
1/8/2022
UCF
-
Away
1/12/2022
Temple
-
Home
1/15/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/20/2022
Cincinnati
-
Away
1/23/2022
Memphis
-
Home
