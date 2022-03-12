Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against UCF Knights guard Darin Green Jr. (22) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 6 seed UCF Knights (18-11, 9-9 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Memphis Tigers (19-9, 13-5 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, starting at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF

Key Stats for Memphis vs. UCF

  • The Tigers average 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Knights give up (67.7).
  • The Knights' 69.9 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • The Knights' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Memphis Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jalen Duren, who puts up 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while scoring 5.9 PPG.
  • Tyler Harris leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darin Green Jr. sits at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
  • UCF's leader in rebounds is Cheikh Mbacke Diong with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.3 per game.
  • Green makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knights.
  • Perry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Mbacke Diong (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

SMU

L 73-57

Away

2/24/2022

Temple

W 78-64

Home

2/27/2022

Wichita State

W 81-57

Home

3/3/2022

South Florida

W 73-64

Away

3/6/2022

Houston

W 75-61

Home

3/11/2022

UCF

-

Home

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/20/2022

East Carolina

W 69-66

Home

2/23/2022

Cincinnati

W 75-61

Home

3/3/2022

Tulane

L 82-67

Away

3/6/2022

Tulsa

L 73-72

Away

3/10/2022

South Florida

W 60-58

Home

3/11/2022

Memphis

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

AAC Tournament: UCF Knights vs. Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

