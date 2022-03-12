How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) dribbles against UCF Knights guard Darin Green Jr. (22) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in as the No. 6 seed UCF Knights (18-11, 9-9 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Memphis Tigers (19-9, 13-5 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, starting at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Memphis vs. UCF

The Tigers average 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Knights give up (67.7).

The Knights' 69.9 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Knights' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Memphis Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jalen Duren, who puts up 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while scoring 5.9 PPG.

Tyler Harris leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

UCF Players to Watch

Darin Green Jr. sits at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

UCF's leader in rebounds is Cheikh Mbacke Diong with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.3 per game.

Green makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knights.

Perry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Mbacke Diong (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/20/2022 SMU L 73-57 Away 2/24/2022 Temple W 78-64 Home 2/27/2022 Wichita State W 81-57 Home 3/3/2022 South Florida W 73-64 Away 3/6/2022 Houston W 75-61 Home 3/11/2022 UCF - Home

UCF Schedule