How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in as the No. 6 seed UCF Knights (18-11, 9-9 AAC) square off in the AAC Tournament against the No. 3 seed Memphis Tigers (19-9, 13-5 AAC) on Friday at Dickies Arena, starting at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Memphis vs. UCF
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Dickies Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Memphis vs. UCF
- The Tigers average 8.4 more points per game (76.1) than the Knights give up (67.7).
- The Knights' 69.9 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- The Tigers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Knights' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
Memphis Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jalen Duren, who puts up 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Alex Lomax is Memphis' best passer, dishing out 3.9 assists per game while scoring 5.9 PPG.
- Tyler Harris leads the Tigers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
UCF Players to Watch
- Darin Green Jr. sits at the top of the Knights scoring leaderboard with 13.5 points per game. He also collects 2.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.
- UCF's leader in rebounds is Cheikh Mbacke Diong with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Darius Perry with 4.3 per game.
- Green makes 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knights.
- Perry (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for UCF while Mbacke Diong (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
SMU
L 73-57
Away
2/24/2022
Temple
W 78-64
Home
2/27/2022
Wichita State
W 81-57
Home
3/3/2022
South Florida
W 73-64
Away
3/6/2022
Houston
W 75-61
Home
3/11/2022
UCF
-
Home
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/20/2022
East Carolina
W 69-66
Home
2/23/2022
Cincinnati
W 75-61
Home
3/3/2022
Tulane
L 82-67
Away
3/6/2022
Tulsa
L 73-72
Away
3/10/2022
South Florida
W 60-58
Home
3/11/2022
Memphis
-
Away
How To Watch
March
11
2022
AAC Tournament: UCF Knights vs. Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)