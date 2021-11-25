Memphis vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the No. 9 Memphis Tigers (4-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The Tigers have won four games in a row.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Memphis

Last year, the 72.0 points per game the Hokies averaged were 9.3 more points than the Tigers gave up (62.7).

The Tigers put up an average of 72.4 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 66.0 the Hokies allowed.

Last season, the Hokies had a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.1% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents knocked down.

The Tigers shot at a 44.4% rate from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts is tops on his team in both rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.2) per game, and also posts 10.0 points. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Keve Aluma is tops on the Hokies with 12.4 points per game and 1.0 assists, while also averaging 4.4 rebounds.

Hunter Cattoor posts 8.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne posts 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Storm Murphy is averaging 10.8 points, 2.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Memphis Players to Watch