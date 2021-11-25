How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

Memphis and Virginia Tech both look to say unbeaten on the year when they battle Wednesday night in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Memphis heads to the NIT Season Tip-Off with a perfect 4-0 record on the year that has got it into the Top 10 in the latest poll. Penny Hardaway appears to have his best team yet during his time at his alma mater, and so far they have played great basketball.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech Today:

Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Memphis vs. Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday, the Tigers get their biggest test of the year when they play a Virginia Tech team that is also undefeated on the season.

The Hokies head to New Jersey winners of five straight but have yet to be tested. They have defeated the teams they were supposed to and do so in impressive fashion.

Virginia Tech has played well but is still not sure how good it can be. The Hokies will have a chance to figure that out on Wednesday against a very strong Memphis team.

Memphis comes in as the favorite to win the tournament, but Virginia Tech has enough talent to pull off the upset and make the finals.

The winner of this game will play the winner of the Xavier and Iowa State game earlier in the day for the title.

Regional restrictions may apply.