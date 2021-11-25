Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Memphis and Virginia Tech both look to say unbeaten on the year when they battle Wednesday night in the NIT Season Tip-Off.
    Author:

    Memphis heads to the NIT Season Tip-Off with a perfect 4-0 record on the year that has got it into the Top 10 in the latest poll. Penny Hardaway appears to have his best team yet during his time at his alma mater, and so far they have played great basketball.

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Memphis vs. Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wednesday, the Tigers get their biggest test of the year when they play a Virginia Tech team that is also undefeated on the season.

    The Hokies head to New Jersey winners of five straight but have yet to be tested. They have defeated the teams they were supposed to and do so in impressive fashion.

    Virginia Tech has played well but is still not sure how good it can be. The Hokies will have a chance to figure that out on Wednesday against a very strong Memphis team.

    Memphis comes in as the favorite to win the tournament, but Virginia Tech has enough talent to pull off the upset and make the finals.

    The winner of this game will play the winner of the Xavier and Iowa State game earlier in the day for the title.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Memphis vs. Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    virginia tech basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) celebrates after connecting on a three-pointer against Maine in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Memphis vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) dribbles around San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 22, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Life Pacific vs. Grand Canyon in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chaminade vs. Butler in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_15707890
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Minnesota in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh in Men's College Basketball

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) andBoston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) battle for a loose ball during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy